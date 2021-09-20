Man dies days after double shooting in Washington Park

A man died four days after a double shooting in Washington Park on the South Side.

David Hines, 36, was shot shortly after noon Sept. 11 in the 5700 block of South Loop Drive, near the Washington Lagoon, according to Chicago police.

He was in a car with a 32-year-old man when someone opened fire from another car, police said.

Hines, who lived in the neighborhood, was struck in his forehead and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. He died on Sept. 15, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The other man was grazed in his face and stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

Hines was one of at least 64 people shot in Chicago over the weekend he was wounded.