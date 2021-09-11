At least 64 people shot in Chicago over weekend: a 12-year-old boy killed, an off-duty firefighter and 15-year-old niece among the wounded

At least 64 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy killed by his mother, and an off-duty firefighter and his 15-year-old niece wounded in one of two mass shootings in the city, according to police.

At nine killed, the weekend was deadlier than the extended Labor Day holiday weekend, when 67 people were shot, six of them fatally.

Several children were shot over the weekend. Two boys, 12 and 13, were wounded Friday night while standing on a front porch in the Austin neighborhood. Five shooting victims were 16 years old.

Mother charged with killing 12-year-old son

A 12-year-old boy, Kaden Ingram, died Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. He was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, police said.

His mother, Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris shot the boy after she pressed him about the whereabouts of a digital memory card she had removed from her car the previous night.

Harris’ family told authorities they had been worried about her mental health.

Firefighter, niece hurt in West Pullman mass shooting

The firefighter and his niece were wounded in a mass shooting in West Pullman that killed a woman and injured three other people Saturday night, according to police and family.

The group was walking toward their cars after a birthday party in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue when someone in a passing car opened fire around 9:35 p.m., police said.

Schenia Smith, 42, was hit in the arm and armpit, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The girl was also struck in the arm and taken in fair condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

The off-duty firefighter was shot in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The 32-year-old man remained in critical condition Sunday night, fire officials said.

Three other men, in their 20s and 30s, were hospitalized in fair condition.

Mass shooting in Grand Crossing

Hours earlier, in another mass attack, a man was killed and three others were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The men were standing outside about 4:55 p.m. in the 900 block of East 79th Street when a dark-colored SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said.

A 24-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Three other men in their 20s were hospitalized in good condition.

Other homicides:

Early Monday, a man was killed on a ramp to the Bishop Ford Expressway. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on the southbound ramp to 130th Street, Illinois State Police said. The man, a 49-year-old Calumet Park resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person was killed in Park Manor Sunday afternoon. The male victim was shot in his head around 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East 68th Street, police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A man died in a double shooting early Sunday in Lawndale. Two men, 27 and 29, were shot outside about 2:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Congress Parkway, police said. The older man died after he was taken to Stroger Hospital. The younger man was in critical condition.

In Lawndale, a man was killed and a woman wounded Sunday morning. The 54-year-old man was found dead in a car near where a 42-year-old woman was shot about 4:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street, police said. The woman was shot once in her knee and stabilized at a hospital.

In Chatham, a woman was killed in a car early Saturday. The 34-year-old was shot in her head while sitting in the driver’s seat with a group of people in a parking lot in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said.

In Englewood, a person was shot dead on Friday afternoon. The person was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the armpit and hand, police said.

Children shot

Early Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in Gresham on the South Side. The teen was walking through a gas station about 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of South Green Street when he was shot in the leg, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes later, a 16-year-old who was shot and critically wounded was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital on the West Side. The teen was dropped off about 1:20 a.m. at Mount Sinai Hospital in with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

Another 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side. He was riding his bicycle about 1:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 56th Street when he noticed a white Jeep Wrangler quickly drive by, police said. The teen dropped his bike and ran as someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was hospitalized in good condition.

Hours later, a fourth 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The teen was attacked about 4:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue, police said. He was hit in the ankle and was taken to Stroger in good condition, police said.

A fifth 16-year-old was shot early Monday in South Austin on the West Side. The teen was walking his dog about 12:25 a.m. in the first block of South Leamington Avenue when someone got out of a car and opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At least 40 other people were wounded in gun violence in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

