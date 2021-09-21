 clock menu more-arrow no yes
10 shot Monday in Chicago

Two men were shot Monday morning in Ashburn.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 17-year-old boy was shot July 21, 2021 in the Near West Side.
Ten people were shot Sept. 20, 2021, in Chicago.
Ten people were shot Monday in Chicago, including two men who were shot in Ashburn on the Far South Side.

The men, 18 and 20, were attacked in the 7700 block of South Albany Avenue about 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said. The 18-year-old was grazed in the elbow, and the 20-year-old was shot in his arm. Both went to Holy Cross Hospital, where they were in fair condition.

Hours later, a 22-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. About 10:40 p.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Lexington Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the right leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Nine people were killed, and fifty-two others were shot but wounded last weekend citywide.

