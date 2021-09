Two people were shot Monday morning in Ashburn on the Far South Side.

Two men, 18 and 20, were outside about 1:40 a.m. when they were shot at in the 7700 block of South Albany Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old was grazed in the elbow, and the 20-year-old shot in his arm, police said.

Both self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where they were in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.