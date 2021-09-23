 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

8 shot Wednesday in Chicago

An 18-year-old man was walking about 12:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone approached and opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire
Eight people were shot September 22, 2021 in Chicago.
Eight people were shot September 22, 2021 in Chicago.
Sun-Times file

Eight people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

  • A teen was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side. The 18-year-old was walking about 12:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said. He was shot in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition wasn’t known.
  • A 38-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday morning in Gresham on the South Side. He was walking about 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 77th Street when someone in a red car fired shots, police said. He was shot in the abdomen and chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
  • Also Wednesday morning, a man was shot inside a store in Chicago Lawn. The 33-year-old was in a store about 10:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue when he got into an argument with another person that fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.
  • Wednesday afternoon, a 40-year-old man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in North Lawndale. He was in a vehicle about 3:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone inside another vehicle opened fire, police said. He was shot in the back and drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At least four other people were wounded in citywide gun violence.

Fifteen people were shot, three fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

SWAT team responds to unfounded call of murders in Old Town, man claims his phone was hacked

"It was a false alarm, everything’s fine," the man told the Sun-Times after he was released by police.

By David Struett and Sophie Sherry

Dear Abby: Daughter who vowed never to marry wants to try on wedding dress

The teen’s mom, who said her vows in the gown 21 years ago, wants it worn only by someone who believes in marriage.

By Abigail Van Buren

‘The Guilty’ goes for 911 thrills, but the plot keeps breaking up

Logical lapses trip up Jake Gyllenhaal’s rescue drama on Netflix.

By Richard Roeper

NFL credits Robert Quinn with another sack — and he surpasses 2020 total

Three after the Bears played the Bengals, outside linebacker Robert Quinn officially eclipsed last year’s sack total.

By Patrick Finley

Man shot to death while sitting in car in Austin

The 22-year-old was killed in the 800 block of North Mayfield Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

By Georgia Nicols