8 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Eight people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

A teen was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side. The 18-year-old was walking about 12:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said. He was shot in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition wasn’t known.

A 38-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday morning in Gresham on the South Side. He was walking about 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 77th Street when someone in a red car fired shots, police said. He was shot in the abdomen and chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Also Wednesday morning, a man was shot inside a store in Chicago Lawn. The 33-year-old was in a store about 10:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue when he got into an argument with another person that fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Wednesday afternoon, a 40-year-old man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in North Lawndale. He was in a vehicle about 3:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone inside another vehicle opened fire, police said. He was shot in the back and drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At least four other people were wounded in citywide gun violence.

Fifteen people were shot, three fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.