Three children among 15 shot in Chicago Tuesday: a 15-year-old killed near his school, two boys 14 and 15 attacked in Hyde Park

Jamari Williams was fatally shot near Simeon High School around 2:40 p.m., outside a bank in the 8300 block of South Holland Road.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police officers investigate the scene of the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old student in Chatham on Sept. 21, 2021.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Three children were among 15 people shot in Chicago Tuesday: A 15-year-old boy killed blocks from his high school in Chatham, and two boys 14 and 15 shot while in a car in Hyde Park.

  • Jamari Williams was fatally shot near Simeon High School around 2:40 p.m. outside a business in the 8300 block of South Holland Road, police said. Someone in a black car opened fire and he was hit in the chest. Williams was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
  • The two other teenage boys were wounded around 6:30 p.m. while they sat in a car in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, police said. The younger boy was struck in the leg and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. The older boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Provident Hospital in serious condition, police said. He was transferred to Comer.
  • A 36-year-old man was killed in a home invasion in South Shore. Ben Sims was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue with a gunshot wound to his chest around 5:30 a.m., police said. He was shot after three people in masks, one armed with a gun, broke into his home, police said. Sims was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
  • In Roseland, two people were wounded as they sat on a porch in Roseland on the Far South Side. The men, 41 and 55, were attacked around 9:05 p.m. in the 116 block of West 112th Place by someone who fire shots from a dark-colored SUV, police said. The older man was struck in the pelvis and right arm, police said, and he was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in serious condition. The younger man was taken to Roseland with a gunshot wound to his left foot, police said. He was in fair condition, police said.

At least nine others were shot across Chicago.

Ten people were wounded Monday in citywide gun violence.

