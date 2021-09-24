 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man fatally shot in West Englewood

The 44-year-old was found on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso about 11:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot to death Thursday night in West Englewood.
A man was fatally shot Thursday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 44-year-old was found on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso about 11:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

A few hours earlier, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5:20 p.m., he was standing near the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue, when he was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the chest, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

