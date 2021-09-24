 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with misdemeanor for alleged threats against Simeon, other CPS schools

At time of arrest, he was on electronic monitoring for making similar threats to schools in a nearby city, police said.

By David Struett
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks to reporters in a gym at Simeon High School on Thursday over the shooting deaths of two students and a rash of threats Simeon and other Chicago Public Schools have received.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks to reporters at a gym at Simeon High School over the shooting deaths of two students, and a rash of threats Simeon and other Chicago Public Schools received, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A south suburban teen has been charged with making online threats of gun violence to several Chicago public schools, including Simeon Career Academy High School, which lost two students to shootings this week.

Jordan Hassell, 18, faces a misdemeanor count of electronic harassment, according to Chicago police. Hassell, of Lansing, was expected to appear in court later Friday.

Police on Thursday said he was arrested after reposting an old social media threat from another state and then continuing to post threats to Chicago Public Schools.

He was on electronic monitoring for making similar threats to schools in a nearby city, police said.

“It’s really tragic that … after Chicago has experienced these two tragic deaths of young people at Simeon that someone would now start posting on social media threats to stir further fears in parents,” Police Supt. David Brown said in a news conference Thursday evening.

Brown said the threats were not credible but were still being taken “very seriously.”

