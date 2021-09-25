 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

18-year-old shot dead on Southwest Side had just returned home after spending day shopping with mother

“It’s hard to put it in words the loss we’re feeling,” said the father of Azul De La Garza.

By David Struett Updated
Azul De La Garza was shot and killed Saturday in Chicago.
Azul De La Garza was shot and killed Saturday in Chicago.
GoFundMe

An 18-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side had just returned home after a day spent with their mother.

Azul De La Garza was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue when someone approached and fired shots around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Chicago police said

De La Garza was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

“It’s hard to put it in words the loss we’re feeling — for someone to take away my 18-year-old warrior princess,” the father Jose De La Gaza told reporters Sunday.

Azul De La Garza had spent the day with their mother and had just bought a halloween costume, sister Isabel de la Garza said.

Azul De La Garza had recently graduated from Solorio Academy, where they wrestled and won second place in a state tournament, the father said. They had a scholarship to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago this fall.

Azul De La Garza was “just doing everything the best way we taught her,” the father said.

De La Garza was one of at least nine people killed in weekend gun violence in Chicago.

An online fundraiser is collecting money for De La Garza’s family.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Jury reaches verdict in R. Kelly sex misconduct case

The judge has summoned the parties to a courtroom in Brooklyn for the verdict to be read.

By Associated Press

Salmonella outbreak more than doubles in a week; Illinois cases reported

No food source has been attributed to the outbreak, but state and local officials from infected states have collected food samples from restaurants where sick people ate and found salmonella in a condiment cup containing cilantro and lime.

By USA TODAY

Ex-Ald. Ricardo Muñoz pleads guilty in fraud case, admits he used caucus money for personal expenses

The onetime veteran alderman pleaded guilty just five months after a federal indictment accused him of using the Progressive Reform Caucus as a personal piggy bank, stealing thousands to pay for a relative’s college tuition, skydiving excursions — and even at Lover’s Lane.

By Jon Seidel

National fee on carbon emissions best way to fight climate change

The money could be returned to power utility consumers, spurring innovation and a transition to cleaner fuels.

By Letters to the Editor

Chiefs coach Andy Reid released from hospital

The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.

By Dave Skretta | Associated Press

Those Afghan refugees coming our way? They risked everything for us. We must step up for them

As they and their families resettle in the United States, we must welcome them, help them and — above all — be kind.

By Sen. Tammy Duckworth