1 killed, 3 wounded — including 17-year-old — in Humboldt Park shooting

The group were standing about 1:40 a.m. in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and three others, including a teen, wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Two males, 17 and 24, were also taken to Stroger with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. Both were listed in good condition, authorities, said.

A 39-year-old man was also shot in the right leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

