Man charged with fatally beating, stabbing woman, 76, in domestic attack

Luis Peralta allegedly attacked the woman Monday afternoon in the Kelvyn Park neighborhood.

By David Struett
A man has been charged with murder in a Monday domestic attack that killed a 76-year-old woman in Kelvyn Park on the Northwest Side, police said.

Luis Peralta, 20, fatally beat and stabbed Porfirio Espinoza Cardoza Monday afternoon in an apartment in the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue, Chicago police said. Peralta was arrested minutes later.

Police did not disclose Peralta’s relationship with the victim but said he lived in the same block where the attack happened.

He was expected to appear for a court hearing later Wednesday.

