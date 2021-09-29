 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man killed for spitting while talking during card game: Prosecutors

Edward McKissic was ordered held without bail for allegedly gunning down Meshach Richardson.

By David Struett Updated
Sun-Times file photo

Edward McKissic was so annoyed that a man was spitting while he talked during a card game at a South Side hookah lounge, he shot him to death, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.

McKissic was with his girlfriend and playing cards with Meshach Richardson and his brother early Monday when McKissic expressed frustration at the spit coming from Richardson’s mouth, prosecutors said.

When Richardson stepped outside for a cigarette, McKissic followed, grabbed a gun from his waistband and fired at Richardson while his back was turned away, prosecutors said.

McKissic then stood over Richardson’s limp body and allegedly continued to fire outside the lounge in the 700 block of West 77th Street, prosecutors said.

When the gunfire stopped, a security guard and another person from the building opened the front door and saw McKissic standing outside pointing the gun in their direction, prosecutors said.

A concealed carry license holder standing next to the guard in the doorway pulled out his own weapon and fired once, striking McKissic in the arm, prosecutors said.

McKissic took off running but the concealed carry holder followed him and pointed him out to police, who arrested McKissic about a block away, prosecutors said.

Police recovered 10 spent shell casings from McKissic’s gun and counted 17 gunshot wounds on Richardson’s body, prosecutors said.

McKissic was identified as the gunman by several people inside the lounge and a woman who had been walking toward the business when shooting erupted, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video shows McKissic and the victim outside but didn’t capture the shooting, prosecutors said.

McKissic, who was identified by Chicago police as Bobby McKissic, was being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

McKissic was sentenced to probation in 2003 for aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon, prosecutors said.

McKissic is engaged, has several children and worked as a mechanic at a trucking company, according to a defense attorney who said McKissic was defending himself when he opened fire.

“They robbed me,” McKissic said, interrupting his attorney.

Judge Susana Ortiz ordered McKissic held without bail.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Animal Care and Control needs more money to combat urban influx of barn animals, alderman says

Two years ago, Ald. Ray Lopez and Ald. Anthony Napolitano backed an ordinance that would give residents veto power over whether neighbors could have barn animals and other "non-traditional pets." The ordinance is languishing in committee, and Lopez said the problem has gotten worse.

By Fran Spielman

Luis Robert swinging his way into 2022 MVP conversation

Since returning from hip injury, Luis Robert is batting .367/.403/.645 with 11 homers in 39 games

By Daryl Van Schouwen

4 wounded, 2 critically, in West Town shooting

The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. and spanned a two-blocks of Milwaukee Avenue from Hubbard to Grand Street, Chicago fire officials said.

By Sophie Sherry

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father as her conservator

James Spears’ oversight of the pop star has become ‘untenable,’ judge says

By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press

‘I’ll never know why,’ British man says of participating in 2017 murder

Andrew Warren, who has pleaded guilty to Trenton Cornell-Duranleau’s murder, was testifying against Wyndham Lathem, a former Northwestern University professor.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Bears would pay hefty fine for breaking Soldier Field lease — but small change compared to stadium investment

The Bears would be on the hook for about $87 million if they break their lease in 2026, according to a Sun-Times calculation. That likely would not be enough to discourage a move to Arlington Heights, where the team could break ground on a multibillion-dollar stadium.

By Mitchell Armentrout