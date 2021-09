The inbound Edens Expressway was reopened Friday morning after police conducted a shooting investigation near Montrose Avenue, shutting down lanes for a half hour.

A driver was shot at but not struck around 5:30 a.m. on inbound Interstate 94, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers shut down the inbound lanes of the expressway from 7:10 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.