Man charged with fatally shooting food delivery driver in Near West Side

Anthony Watts was arrested Monday after he was identified as the man who shot and killed 57-year-old Qiaoming Shao in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was charged with fatally shooting another man September 27, 2021 in the Near West Side.
An 18-year-old man was if facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting Monday in the Near West Side.

Anthony Watts was arrested Monday after he was identified as the man who shot and killed 57-year-old Qiaoming Shao in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street, Chicago police said.

That night, Shao was delivering food when Watts allegedly approached him and opened fire, police said. Shao was struck in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Watts was arrested shortly after, police said.

He is facing one count of first-degree murder and a misdemeanor charge for obstructing identification, police said.

Watts was expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

