Man who killed himself during police standoff at Pulaski Park hotel was suspect in a Kenosha murder

The body of the murder victim had been found in a Kenosha home the day before the standoff.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man who fatally shot himself during a standoff with police at a hotel in Pulaski Park was wanted for the murder of a woman in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Roberto Andino, 52, barricaded himself in a room at the hotel in the 6000 block of North Lincoln Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after being identified as the primary suspect in the death of 35-year-old Janine Sznitko, according to Chicago and Kenosha police.

A SWAT team tried to make contact with Andino but never received a response, officials said. Authorities entered the room with a key just before 4 p.m. and found Andino dead with an self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest.

His death was ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.

The day before the standoff, Sznitko’s body was found by officers at a home in the area of 75th Street and 29th Avenue in Kenosha, officials said. The officers had been asked to check on her after she didn’t return to work following the Labor Day weekend.

Investigators found Sznitko died of a single gunshot wound to her chest and ruled her death a homicide, officials said.

Sznitko lived in Kenosha, while Andino resided in Logan Square.

