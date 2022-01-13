 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Navy member critically wounded, his 3-year-old daughter grazed in shooting during carjacking attempt: ‘Something’s really wrong’

“To shoot in that car, you know kids [are] in there, you have to be a demonic soul,” Koreyuntaye Robinson’s mom said after the two were shot at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of South King Drive.

By Tom Schuba and Jermaine Nolen Updated
Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot including a 3-year-old during an attempted carjacking in the 7900 block of S. King Dr. in the Chatham neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A member of the U.S. Navy was critically wounded and his 3-year-old daughter was grazed in the head Thursday night when gunfire erupted during an apparent carjacking attempt in Chatham, according to police and family members.

About 7:20 p.m., they were sitting in a parked car in the first block of East 79th Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. The man drove forward, but crashed into a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East 79th Street.

Two people were shot Jan. 13, 2022, in Chatham.
Police investigate the shooting in Chatham Thursday.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The 26-year-old man, identified by family members as Koreyuntaye Robinson, was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. His daughter, Kori, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Outside University of Chicago, where about a dozen family and friends were holding vigil, Shenell Griffin said she was coming home from nursing school when she learned her son and granddaughter had been wounded in the attack and rushed to the scene.

Robinson is a member of the U.S. Navy who lives in Virginia, Griffin said. He and his daughter were in town visiting family when they were apparently targeted by carjackers who opened fire. She said it was “heartbreaking” to witness the aftermath.

“To see my granddaughter’s head wrapped and blood running out of it is what took my soul and I fell to my knees because you all are out here and you’re harming women and children over nothing,” she said, adding: “To shoot in that car, you know kids [are] in there, you have to be a demonic soul. Something’s really wrong.”

Griffin noted that two of his son’s friends have been killed in recent days, including 29-year-old Derricka Patrick, a pregnant woman who was shot to death Wednesday. Now, after spending 49 years in Chicago, she said the steady drumbeat of violence is finally pushing her out.

“This is the worst I have ever seen it,” she said. “I cannot breathe here another day. I have to go, and my kids have to go.”

Griffin’s uncle, David Griffin, noted that Robinson graduated with honors from Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, where he was a standout basketball player. In addition to serving in the military, David Griffin said Robinson was a businessman who ran a moving and storage business.

“The boy is positive,” said David Griffin, who believes he was likely trying to protect his daughter.

“These dummies are jacking cars. And even though you got babies in the car, they pull off with your baby,” he added. “That’s probably why he tried to get away.”

Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot including a 3-year-old during an attempted carjacking in the 7900 block of S. King Dr. in the Chatham neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

