 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

$3M bail for man wounded, charged in shootout with Cook County sheriff’s officers

Valentino Wilburn, who’s facing three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, wasn’t present in court Saturday as he’s still recovering from gunshot wounds.

By Katie Anthony
Chicago police and Cook County Sheriffs deputies work the scene where a sheriff deputy shot and critically wounded a man during a shoot out in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Chicago police and Cook County Sheriffs deputies work the scene where a sheriff deputy shot and critically wounded a man during a shoot out in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Cook County judge set bail at $3 million Saturday for a man charged with three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer after a shootout with Cook County sheriff’s officers in South Shore earlier this week.

Valentino Wilburn is also charged as an armed habitual criminal following the Jan. 12 encounter in the 7400 block of South Yates.

Sheriff’s police located the man via his electronic monitoring bracelet after they got calls to remove him from a home he was no longer welcome in, authorities said. Eventually, they backed him into a dead-end alleyway where the shootout allegedly ensued, prosecutors said in a bail hearing Saturday.

Wilburn told his girlfriend, who was in the car with him, that he loved her and to duck before he exited the car and started shooting at officers, prosecutors said.

Wilburn wasn’t in court Saturday, as he remained on a ventilator in critical condition at the ICU at the University of Chicago being treated for gunshot wounds. No officers were hurt.

Because he wasn’t present for the court hearing, prosecutors’ request to deny bail was pushed back to another hearing slated for Jan. 21. In the meantime, Judge Maryam Ahmed set bail at $3 million.

But Wilburn won’t be able to bond out of jail anyway because he has pending criminal sexual abuse and assault charges in separate cases. He’s expected back in court for those charges Jan. 19.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Fans honor Betty White in her native Oak Park: ‘If she could’ve lived to 200, we would’ve preferred that’

Over a hundred fans remembered the actress and comedian outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park Saturday morning.

By Pat Nabong

Woman charged with stabbing dog to death, wounding 2 women in Rogers Park

Jordan Shipp, 30, is accused of stabbing the dog to death and wounding the women, ages 60 and 82.

By Sun-Times Staff Report

MRI shows no structural damage in left knee of Bulls guard Zach LaVine

The Bulls could breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday, as initial feelings with the LaVine knee injury proved to be true. The All-Star guard left Friday’s loss to Golden State in the first quarter with discomfort in the knee, and the hope was it was a minor setback.

By Joe Cowley

2 shot, 1 fatally, in shooting in Brainerd

About 7:45 a.m., the men, 30 and 38, were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue, when four people approached and began firing shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Sooner or later, it’s time to go — but there’s a lot of Loyola left in Oklahoma’s Porter Moser

A coach can’t just snap his fingers and replicate the kinds of relationships Moser had — has — in Rogers Park. But he can try.

By Steve Greenberg