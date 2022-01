A man was stabbed during an argument on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday night near Chatham.

The attack occurred about 10:40 p.m. near the first block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

The man, 33, started arguing with someone who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition,

Officers recovered a knife at the scene, according to police.

No arrests were reported.