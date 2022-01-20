7 wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday

Seven people were hurt in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

A 35-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The man was walking about 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Belden Street when the suspect approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the hand and stomach and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Minutes later, a 29-year-old man was shot in a drive-by in the Little Village neighborhood.

About, 6:15 p.m., the man was standing in front of a business in the 4200 block of West 26th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the legs and stomach and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

A man was seriously hurt in shooting Wednesday night in West Garfield Park.

The 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk about 9:35 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street when a male suspect approached him and fired shots, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

At least four others were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

Ten people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.