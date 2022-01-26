As a 16-year-old boy is charged with killing her young daughter, girl’s mom says she forgives him and calls him a victim too.

As a 16-year-old boy was charged with fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl in Little Village, the child’s mother said she has already forgiven the suspect and called him a victim too.

“To the aggressor, I forgive you,” Araceli Leanos said in a statement read at a news conference announcing the charges in the murder of Melissa Ortega. “You were a victim, too. As a 16-year-old, the community failed you, just like it failed my precious baby.”

“Words cannot describe the pain I have been feeling,” she also said. “On Jan. 22, I lost my greatest treasure in my life. I lost my princess. She was the reason I got up every morning.”

Her words came after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown detailed the charges against the boy and a man accused of driving the getaway car on Saturday afternoon along busy 26th Street.

Brown said the shooting occurred after Xavier Guzman, 27, and the teen spotted three rival gang members standing at the corner of 26th Street and Komensky Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

Guzman pulled into an alley and the boy, dressed all in black, got out and opened fire. Melissa was crossing the street with her mother and was struck twice in the head. She collapsed as she ran with her mother.

One of the gang members was hit in the back as he also ran away, Brown said. The boy ran back into the car which sped off.

Brown, disclosing new details, said the gunfire also hit a car but a man and his 9-year-old child were not injured.

The superintendent said investigators were able to piece together the events through police and private cameras. Guzman was arrested Monday after investigators pulled over a Toyota Camry believed to have been used in the shooting.

Guzman was behind the wheel and a loaded gun was found in the driver’s side door, according to a police report. Brown said the gun matched the one used in the shooting.

The boy was arrested a day later. Both have been charged with murder, attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

“Our city has been shaken and no one can make sense of this tragedy,” said Brown, who called Melissa “a precious little girl” who represented “the innocence and potential of every child in Chicago.”

Melissa was a student at Zapata Academy in the neighborhood, and her family had recently moved here from Mexico. Earlier in the week, the family said she had come to this country to live “the American Dream” and became a victim of “American Violence.”

The mother’s statement was read by Matt DeMateo, pastor of New Life Community Church in Little Village. “We should be filled with sadness but anger as well,” her statement read. “No mother should have to bury her own child. We failed Melissa.”

Earlier in the week, the family released a statement calling for justice and noted that “too often we hear news of shootings across Chicago, this continuous activity makes us habituated to these types of scenes. That is NOT something we should have to be accustomed to. Please don’t let her die in vain. No more innocent kids should be killed. Mayor Lightfoot needs to make Chicago safe.”

Lightfoot, also speaking at the news conference, acknowledged the pervasive fear in Little Village and the concern that gangs have taken over. Saying the neighborhood has seen “too much heartbreak,” she said city officials and community leaders must work “to bring peace there once and for all.”

As a mother, Lightfoot said it was hard to imagine the pain of Melissa’s mother. “Nothing can bring back her life, taken far too soon.” The mayor said, adding that she hoped the charges brings “some measure of solace.”

“We’ve lost too many children to violence in Chicago,” Lightfoot said, a toll that has “scarred and broken” the heart of the city.

A funeral is planned for Melissa this week, and the family plans a burial in Mexico.

A GoFundMe for Ortega’s funeral expenses raised more than $70,000, more than triple its original goal of $20,000. She will be buried in her hometown in Mexico, according to the page.