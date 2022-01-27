No bail for teen, man charged in gang-related shooting that left 8-year-old Melissa Ortega dead

A teenager accused of killing an 8-year-old girl who was tragically caught in a gang-related shooting last weekend and a man accused of aiding him were each denied bail Thursday during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Emilio Corripio, 16, and Xavier Guzman, 26, both face charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Saturday shooting that left Melissa Ortega dead as she walked with her mother in Little Village.

Corripio has been charged as an adult.

Corripio was on probation after pleading to delinquency last year in juvenile court on two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and a count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle in a third case, Cook County prosecutors said.

The teen was not on bond or electronic monitoring at the time of the shooting.

Judge Susana Ortiz said the shooting showed an “absolute disregard” for the public’s safety, noting the teen was accused of opening fire in the middle of the day on a bustling street while people were shopping and running errands.

Prosecutors said Guzman and Corripio spotted rival gang members about 3 p.m. that day standing at 26th Street and Komensky Avenue and flashing gang signs. Guzman, who was driving a cab with company markings on it, then pulled into a nearby alley, prosecutors said.

Corripio, dressed in dark clothing, got out of the cab and walked through the alley before allegedly opening fire.

Melissa, who was crossing the street with her mother, was struck in the head.

One of the gang members the pair had targeted was struck in the back as he ran away. Multiple bullets also struck a vehicle parked on the street, but a man and his 9-year-old daughter who were seated inside weren’t injured, according to police.

When Guzman was placed in custody this week, a gun used in the shooting was found inside his car, officials said.

Guzman has no criminal history, according to prosecutors.

Investigators found a fingerprint that matched Corripio inside the cab, and was seen on surveillance video with Guzman at various points that day before and after the shooting, prosecutors said.

A defense attorney said the teen lives with his parents and plays soccer. The attorney said it was unlikely that Corripio would face a potential life sentence and should be released pending trial. Guzman lives with his grandmother and there was no indication that he knew the teen would commit the shooting, the attorney argued.

Both were expected back in court Feb. 15.