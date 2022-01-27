 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 killed in Ravenswood shooting, car fire

About 5 p.m, the two men were traveling in a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue when someone in a white van opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were hurt in a shooting Jan. 27, 2022, in Ravenswood.
Two people were hurt in a shooting Jan. 27, 2022, in Ravenswood.

Two men were killed in a shooting Thursday night in Ravenwood on the North Side, officials said.

About 5 p.m, the two men were traveling in a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue when someone in a white van opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man driving was struck and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a pole and catch on fire, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other man, 28, riding in the vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according. He was taken to Ilinois Masonic Medical Center where was later pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

In the months before he allegedly shot and killed a young girl, a 16-year-old boy used a gun in three carjackings and got probation

Emilio Corripio was ordered held without bond Thursday on charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

By Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson

The Bears wanted ‘leadership,’ yet chose a first-time head coach and GM

Because neither Matt Eberflus nor Ryan Poles has led a team before, it’s all projection — George McCaskey’s projection.

By Patrick Finley

Get to bottom of ethics probe on Rep. Marie Newman before June election

At issue is whether Newman offered a federal job to a potential 2020 primary challenger in exchange for him agreeing not to run against her.

By CST Editorial Board

After COVID-19 cancellations, Chicago cop crowned queen of downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade

With Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot looking on, Kelly Leyden was named the "Queen of the Court" during a ceremony Thursday evening at the Plumbers Hall in West Town.

By Tom Schuba

3 charged in connection with police shooting on Lower Wacker Drive

Three men have been charged, one with attempted murder, in connection with a police shooting on Lower Wacker Drive.

By Jermaine Nolen
Play

Surveillance video of police shooting on Lower Wacker Drive shows officers firing into a stolen car, bullets smashing through the windshield

One of the passengers in the car, a 25-year-old man, was shot several times and seriously wounded. The two officers were not shot but suffered minor injuries, according to a police statement.

By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry