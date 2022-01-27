2 killed in Ravenswood shooting, car fire

Two men were killed in a shooting Thursday night in Ravenwood on the North Side, officials said.

About 5 p.m, the two men were traveling in a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue when someone in a white van opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man driving was struck and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a pole and catch on fire, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other man, 28, riding in the vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according. He was taken to Ilinois Masonic Medical Center where was later pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.