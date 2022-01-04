 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 1 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

Both shootings happened in South Austin.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed, and another person was wounded, in shootings Jan. 3, 2022, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed, and one person was wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.

A man was shot and wounded about a mile from where a fatal shooting took place hours earlier in South Austin on the West Side. The man, 28, was on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when he was struck in the right arm and left leg by gunfire about 2:35 a.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About a mile away, a man was standing in the street in the 5200 block of West Van Buren Street when someone in a white sedan opened fire about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, striking him in the neck and back. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at Stroger. His name hasn’t been released yet. No one was in custody for either attack.

Four people were killed, and twenty-one others were wounded, last weekend in Chicago.

