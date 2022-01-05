Man charged in deadly DUI crash

A 23-year-old man has been charged in a deadly DUI crash he allegedly caused after exiting the Eisenhower Expressway in Austin.

Antonio Cruz was driving a red truck on April 11 when he got off the Interstate 290 at the eastbound Austin Boulevard exit, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday. He then allegedly started going the wrong way down an exit for westbound traffic.

Cruz went on to collide into the driver’s side of 67-year-old Frances Poole’s car as she exited the expressway that morning, prosecutors said.

Poole died from the injuries she suffered in crash.

An investigation revealed that Cruz was driving 65 mph seconds before he hit Poole, prosecutors said.

A blood test administered at an area hospital following the crash showed Cruz’s blood-alcohol level was 0.09 — slightly over the legal limit of 0.08, prosecutors said. Cruz also allegedly had marijuana and cocaine in his system.

The body-camera of an Oak Park police officer who arrived at the scene of the crash recorded Cruz admitting he had “a couple of drinks” before driving, prosecutors said.

Cruz’s DNA was also found on an airbag of the truck, which was registered to him and his brother, prosecutors said.

Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered Cruz held on $80,000 bail Wednesday for aggravated DUI causing death and reckless homicide.

Dawkins barred Cruz from driving while he awaits trial, but said he could apply for movement to work if he is able to post bond.

Cruz is a bricklayer, lives at home with his parents and has cooperated with authorities since the crash, his attorney told Dawkins.

Cruz is expected back in court Jan. 24.