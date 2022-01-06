4 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

A person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

A man was found shot to death in his car in Washington Heights on the South Side Wednesday night.

The 65-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 95th Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

In nonfatal attacks, A 29-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car early Wednesday in River North.

The man was sitting in the back seat of a parked vehicle about 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Ohio Street when someone opened fire, police said. He was struck in the calf and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The teen was walking outside in the 300 block of West 88th Street when a silver pick-up truck stopped near him and two gunmen got out and began shooting about 8 p.m., police said.

The teen was struck in the jaw and eyebrow, police said. He was picked up by a passing driver who brought him to officers, police said.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At the same time, an 18-year-old man was shot in a home in West Garfield Park.

The man was in a home in the 4400 block of West Van Buren Street when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him, police said. He was struck in the arm and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.