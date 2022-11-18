The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Chicago cop arrested at training academy, charged with pulling gun on neighbor

The arrest is the latest embarrassing incident involving a probationary officer as the police department struggles to draw new recruits.

By  Tom Schuba
   
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015. Following public outcry over the way police handled the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he had fired Chicago Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy. McCarthy, Emanuel and Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez have been accused of trying to cover up the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

A probationary Chicago police officer was arrested at the department’s police training academy Friday and charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. .

A Chicago cop was arrested Friday at the Chicago Police Department’s training academy, charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year.

Raekwon Livingston, 24, a probationary officer, was taken into custody at the academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side, charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the police said.

Livingston was charged in connection to an incident Aug. 27 in the 1100 block of North Howe Street, where he lives, according to a police spokesperson.

A source said Livingston got into an argument with a neighbor who was walking a dog and pulled a gun several times.

His arrest is the latest embarrassing incident involving a Chicago probationary officer.

Denisse Balseca was arrested Aug. 20, accused of attacking a Schiller Park cop during a traffic stop in the northwest suburb. Balseca was stopped in the 4100 block of West Grace Street when officers saw her drive onto a curb twice, according to an arrest report.

She and her passenger were “highly uncooperative” and had “bloodshot and glassy eyes,” according to the report, which said officers found an open can of alcohol in the car and marijuana in her passenger’s purse. Balseca repeatedly failed to hand over her driver’s license and proof of insurance, according to the report.

After being pulled from the car and handcuffed, she “pushed, struck, scratched and kicked” an officer “in an attempt to defeat the arrest,” the report said.

She was cited for ordinance violations for battery and disorderly conduct and was issued tickets for improper lane usage and not having insurance, police in the suburb said at the time. A Chicago Police spokesperson said she “is no longer a member of the department.”

In perhaps the strangest case, a 27-year-old probationary officer was fired just days after she was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting Sept. 20. She was shot in her face near Elston Avenue and Addison Street during a dispute that continued over blocks.

Law enforcement sources said she had failed a drug test three days before the shooting and was quickly stripped of her police powers. A source confirmed that she was fired after being wounded in the attack.

