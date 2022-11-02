The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Man charged with sending GOP hopeful Darren Bailey voicemail death threat

Illinois State Police say Scott Lennox left Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to “mutilate and kill” him.

By  Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
   
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, speaks at an election night rally at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary election, Tuesday night, June 28, 2022. Bailey will face Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election in November.

A Chicago man has been charged with threatening Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

A Chicago man has been charged with allegedly sending Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to “mutilate and kill” him.

Scott Lennox, 21, of 3300 N. Lake Shore Drive, is charged with one felony count each of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

According to a Chicago police report, Lennox left Bailey a voicemail at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 28 in which he threatened to “mutilate and kill” him. Illinois State Police learned Lennox used his cellphone to make the threats against Bailey.

Police said Lennox admitted making the threats. He was arrested at 10 p.m. Monday at his Chicago home. He’ll appear for a bond hearing in Cook County later Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

