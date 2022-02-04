 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 3 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

The fatal attack occurred in Roseland on the Far South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and three others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

  • A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon, while he was driving in Roseland on the Far South Side. About 3:45 p.m., the 28-year-old was driving a vehicle in the first block of East 100th Place, when he was shot in the back and torso, Chicago police said. A CTA bus was also struck by gunfire, but no one was injured. The man drove to the 1000 block of West 95th Street, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
  • A man, 28, was driving with two passengers about 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Pulaski Road when he was shot in the eye by gunfire, police said. He ran a red light and crashed into the side of a building, officials said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Two others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

One person was wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

