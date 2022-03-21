The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
3 juveniles charged with armed carjacking in Lawndale

The three boys, 12, 13 and 14, were arrested in Fifth City hours after the carjacking, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 21, 2022 02:08 AM
Three boys were charged with allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint March 19, 2022 on the West Side.

Three boys were armed with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Lawndale on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

The boys, 12, 13 and 14, were arrested hours after the carjacking, police said.

They carjacked a 50-year-old man at gunpoint Saturday about 2:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.

No court information was immediately available.

