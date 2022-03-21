3 juveniles charged with armed carjacking in Lawndale

Three boys were armed with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Lawndale on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

The boys, 12, 13 and 14, were arrested hours after the carjacking, police said.

They carjacked a 50-year-old man at gunpoint Saturday about 2:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.

No court information was immediately available.