4 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Four people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

A 37-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by in South Loop.

About 10:40 p.m., she was in her vehicle in the 1800 block of South Michigan Avenue, when a male in a passing BMW sedan fired shots at her, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the abdomen, and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

