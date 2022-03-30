The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Crime News Chicago

4 shot Tuesday in Chicago

A 37-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by in South Loop.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 30, 2022 04:29 AM
Four people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

About 10:40 p.m., she was in her vehicle in the 1800 block of South Michigan Avenue, when a male in a passing BMW sedan fired shots at her, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the abdomen, and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.

