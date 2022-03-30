4 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Four people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.
A 37-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by in South Loop.
About 10:40 p.m., she was in her vehicle in the 1800 block of South Michigan Avenue, when a male in a passing BMW sedan fired shots at her, Chicago police said.
She was struck in the abdomen, and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.
Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.
Three people were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.
Charges pending against man who jumped barbed wire fence, climbed onto wing of private jet at Midway
The Latest
Illinois had no representation in the girls’ or boys’ game this year, but Wintrust Arena had a near-sellout crowd of 8,261.
In the end, the East had five players score in double digits, beating the West team 95-75.
On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer, his family and community activists gathered to demand accountability from the police and state’s attorney’s office.
James Callion, 28, was arrested after he was struck in a shootout with officers in the 800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard, police said.