3 shot Monday in Chicago

Three people were shot Monday in Chicago.
A 36-year-old man was shot in Riverdale on the Far South Side.
About 12:10 p.m., he was in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue, when he was shot in the torso by someone who pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he is in good condition, police said.
Two others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.
Three people were killed, and fourteen others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.
Two Pritzker appointees to state parole board are out — amid GOP complaints of decisions that send ‘troubling message’
‘Cold-blooded killer’ used hammer to murder two men and hold woman against her will for 8 days at Gresham apartment: Prosecutors
The Latest
It will be Lucas Giolito or Lance Lynn, who both pitched Monday, when White Sox open season April 8 in Detroit
The Hawks lost 6-5 on Monday after blowing a 4-0 lead against the perennial punching-bag Sabres — two days after blowing a 3-0 lead in a loss to the Golden Knights.
The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chicago police Supt. David Brown.
Two Pritzker appointees to state parole board are out — amid GOP complaints of decisions that send ‘troubling message’
Both Eleanor Wilson, whose appointment was voted down by the state Senate, and Oreal James, who resigned, drew sharp criticism for their votes last year to grant parole to Joseph Hurst and Johnny Veal, two men accused of killing police officers.