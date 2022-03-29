The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
3 shot Monday in Chicago

A man was shot in Riverdale.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 29, 2022 03:37 AM
A child was fatally shot June 25, 2021, in Burbank.

Adobe Stock Photo

Three people were shot Monday in Chicago.

A 36-year-old man was shot in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

About 12:10 p.m., he was in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue, when he was shot in the torso by someone who pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he is in good condition, police said.

Two others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Three people were killed, and fourteen others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.

