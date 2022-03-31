Woman, 72, wounded in shooting in Lake View

A 72-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon in Lake View.
She was walking on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of North Broadway when shots rang out around 1:35 p.m., Chicago police said.
Paramedics took the woman to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to her thigh.
No other information was released.
On Sunday, a man was shot and killed in a Wrigleyville alley, about a mile away. Hermilo Beltran, 47, was on his way to a second job that evening when he was robbed and shot in the 3400 block of North Clark Street, police said.
Police reported no arrests in either shooting.
