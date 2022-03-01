The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Girl, 12, shot and critically wounded riding in car with family members in West Englewood

The girl was riding in a car with family members in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street about 7:50 p.m. when someone opened fire from the street, striking her in the back of the head, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 01, 2022 09:43 PM
SHARE Girl, 12, shot and critically wounded riding in car with family members in West Englewood
A woman was fatally shot January 10, 2022 in Gresham.

A 12-year-old girl was shot March 1, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 12-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded while riding in a car with family members Tuesday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was riding in the car in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street about 7:50 p.m. when someone opened fire from the street, striking her in the back of the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
2 men battered, robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
2 shot on I-94 in Longwood Manor
Academic Success center executives charged with embezzling $1.8 million for after-school programs
Man charged with fatally shooting cousin last year in Austin
Charges dropped against officer accused of striking handcuffed man who allegedly fired at other cops
Man charged with murder after woman dies from beating in 2019
The Latest
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
2 men battered, robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
The two men, 18 and 44, were on the train in the 800 block of North State Street about 9 p.m. when they were approached by 5 to 6 suspects who battered them and took their belongings, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 01, 2022 10:33 PM
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, speaks on the House floor in Springfield on Tuesday. Fellow Republicans raise their hands in support of his unofficial call for a vote on who believes the chamber’s mask mandate should be removed.
Springfield
Face-off over masks-on rule: Illinois House Democrats oust three bare-faced Republicans objecting to ‘outdated’ policy
Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifting the mask mandate for most public settings, Illinois House Democrats are sticking to rules requiring face coverings in their chamber. One maskless Republican insisted, “It’s time to stand up for sanity in here.” But Democrats accused unmasked colleagues of throwing “insults” and “tantrums.”
By Taylor Avery
March 01, 2022 09:57 PM
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address as Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) look on during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber.&nbsp;
Columnists
‘Go get ’em!’ Biden’s forceful State of the Union speech tackles Putin, spotlights infrastructure plans
On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits the University of Illinois Chicago campus with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to tout Biden’s economic plans.
By Lynn Sweet
March 01, 2022 09:44 PM
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Crime
2 shot on I-94 in Longwood Manor
State police responded to a call of a shooting on Interstate 94 near 95th Street about 8 p.m. and found two people shot, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 01, 2022 09:28 PM
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (1) blocks a shot.
High School Basketball
Kenwood steps up in the post to handle Bloom
Kenwood easily won the Class 4A Thornwood Sectional semifinal game and showed that the puzzle pieces may be starting to fall into place.
By Michael O’Brien
March 01, 2022 09:16 PM