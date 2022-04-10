The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Man shot and killed in West Garfield Park drive-by; 2nd fatal shooting on same block in two months

The man, 40, was standing outside in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he was shot in the chest by someone traveling in a red car, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
   
A man was shot and killed April 10, 2022 on the West Side.

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by — the second fatal shooting on the same block in two months — in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 40, was standing outside in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 3:25 a.m. Sunday morning when he was shot in the chest by someone traveling in a red car, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

On March 2, two men were shot on the street in the same block around 11:10 a.m., police said.

O’Dell Jones, 57, was shot several times and taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 22, was shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The 40-year-old man is the fourth person killed in West Garfield Park this year, according to Sun-Times data. The community had the same amount of homicides in the same period last year.

