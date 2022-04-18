Man robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side

A man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side early Monday.
Someone took the man’s wallet and struck him on the top of the head with a bottle near the Chicago Avenue station around 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
The man, 57, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a laceration to his head, police said. He was listed in good condition.
No one was in custody.
At least five other attacks have been reported on CTA property this month.
