Monday, April 18, 2022
Man robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side

Someone took the man’s wallet and struck him on the top of the head with a bottle near the Chicago Avenue station, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

A man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train April 18, 2022 on the Near North Side.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side early Monday.

Someone took the man’s wallet and struck him on the top of the head with a bottle near the Chicago Avenue station around 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man, 57, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a laceration to his head, police said. He was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

At least five other attacks have been reported on CTA property this month.

