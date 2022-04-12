The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man stabbed during fight on Red Line train at Chicago Avenue — fifth CTA attack in a week

A witness told officers that two people began arguing and then fighting on a train late Tuesday morning, police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Man stabbed during fight on Red Line train at Chicago Avenue — fifth CTA attack in a week
Trains on the CTA’s Red and Purple lines were suspended on the North Side because of a mechanical issue June 22, 2020.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was stabbed during a fight on a Red Line train late Tuesday morning near the Chicago Avenue station — the fifth attack on the CTA in a week.

A witness told officers that two people began arguing and then fighting on a train around 11:45 a.m., police said.

One of them took out a knife and stabbed the man, 40, in his abdomen, police said. The man was taken from the station at 800 N. State St. and brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Police said no one was in custody.

The stabbing was the latest violence on Chicago Transit Authority property.

On Sunday, a man was shot during an argument on a CTA bus on Pulaski Road in Lawndale.

On Friday, a man was stabbed after a fight spilled out of the CTA train station at Roosevelt and State streets.

On Wednesday, a man was stabbed during a robbery on the platform of the Cermak Green Line station in the South Loop. Police issued a community alert looking for the suspect, who may have committed another robbery at the Cermak station on April 1.

Last Tuesday, a man was punched by a group of people on a CTA Red Line subway train platform at State and Washington streets.

On April 4, a CTA train operator was pushed onto train tracks at the Granville station in Edgewater after a rider asked for help finding a phone.

In March, a CTA union president demanded that the transit agency bring back conductors and re-establish its own police unit to stop a surge in violent crime and unruly behavior.

After a mass shooting on a New York City subway train Tuesday, Chicago police said, “While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, CPD will maintain the appropriate resources to ensure safety on the public transit system.”

Next Up In Crime
Ex-Ald. Danny Solis’ secret deal with feds made public
CPD should halt controversial push for more ‘positive’ interactions, monitor says in echoing AG
Man who cooperated with feds against ‘Uncle Mick’ gambling ring cuts deal
5 shot, several undetonated devices found at New York City subway station
2 people killed, 3 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday
Girl, 17, wounded in drive-by shooting near Chicago State University
The Latest
Daria, 19, and Alina, 18, refugees from Odesa, Ukraine, distribute tomatoes to a woman during preparations for the celebration of Jewish Passover at the Chabad Jewish Education Center in Berlin, Germany.
Religion
For Jews fleeing Ukraine, Passover takes on added meaning this year
Rabbis and Jewish organizations are working around the clock in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe to ensure that Jews who remain in Ukraine and refugees who have fled can to celebrate the holiday.
By Associated Press
 
Ina Garten presents her banana crunch muffins in Season 1 of her new interview show, “Be My Guest with Ina Garten.”
Taste
Ina Garten blends food, conversation in new interview show ‘Be My Guest’
In the new series, Garten interviews famous folks over food and drinks. And unsurprisingly, it’s no problem for her to get people to open up.
By Kelly Lawler | USA TODAY
 
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD on April 30, 2016, in New York.
Entertainment and Culture
Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and ‘Aladdin’ star, dies at 67
Gottfried’s family revealed his passing in a post Tuesday on the comedian’s Twitter account.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a paper ballot on Election Day in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Columnists
People of color must get out and vote
Turnout of voters that form the core of the Democratic Party base — Blacks, Latinos, Asian Americans, single women, the young — drops sharply in non-presidential election years, like 2022. That, plus Biden’s weak approval numbers, are largely why Republicans believe they will sweep to control Congress this fall.
By Jesse Jackson
 
council_021116_41.JPG
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: April 12, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 