Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Marmion Academy monk charged with sexually abusing former student

Joseph J. Charron, 66, faces eight counts of sex abuse and assault, accused of having nonconsensual sexual contact with the student before and after his graduation.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Marmion Academy in Aurora.

A monk at Marmion Academy in Aurora has been charged with sexually abusing a former student, according to police.

Joseph J. Charron, 66, faces eight counts of sex abuse and assault for having nonconsensual sexual contact with the student before and after his graduation, Aurora police said.

Charron, a teacher at the school also known as “Brother Andre,” turned himself in to police Wednesday morning, police said.

They began investigating Charron after the former student told police about the alleged incidents in September 2021.

When Marmion Academy learned about the accusations, it placed Charron on administrative leave and barred him from the campus and other ministerial functions, police said.

Marmion Academy and Marmion Abbey cooperated with the investigation and are conducting their own investigation into Charron, police said.

In a written statement, school officials said: “We pray for all who have been impacted by this and we pray for the healing of those involved and for all the members of our Marmion family.”

School officials also said they are “rigorous in our efforts to protect all children and all whom we serve. The Abbey is fully accredited by Praesidium, Inc., a nationally recognized oversight agency that works with and accredits religious communities and other institutions to assure that the institution’s policies and practices fully protect children and vulnerable adults.

“In addition, all employees and volunteers at Marmion Abbey, Marmion Academy and Abbey Farms fully participate and are registered with the Protecting God’s Children program in accordance with the policies of the Diocese of Rockford.

“Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not at liberty to comment or answer any questions at this time and ask that the privacy of those involved be respected.”

