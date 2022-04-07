Murder charge filed in North Park shooting

A Skokie man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last December in the North Park neighborhood.

Alexis Del Toro, 23, was arrested Tuesday in Irving Park and charged with the murder of Baghirov Gurban-Yalci-Noglu on Dec. 19,Chicago police said.

Gurban-Yalci-Noglu, 25, was driving that evening in the 5500 block of North Kedzie Avenue when Del Toro opened fire and struck him in the head, police said.

He was taken toSt. Francis Hospital in Evanston and pronounced dead.

Del Toro was expected in court later Thursday.

