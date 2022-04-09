The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

11-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting inside Morgan Park apartment

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, Apr. 8, 2022, in Woodlawn.

An 11-year-old girl was accidentally shot and wounded April 8, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Archive Sun-Times

An 11-year-old girl was wounded Friday night in an accidental shooting inside a Morgan Park apartment on the Far South Side.

The girl was inside an apartment in the 900 block of West 115th Street about 11:05 p.m. when she was shot in the neck, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered inside the apartment, officials said.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

The shooting is the third incident in Morgan Park in less than a week.

A mother and her two children — all over the age of 60 — were found shot to death April 5 inside their home in the 11300 block of South Green Street, less than a mile north of where the girl was shot.

A day later, a 20-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 11100 block of South Racine Avenue about 9 p.m. when he was struck in the left side of the temple by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in good condition, officials said.

