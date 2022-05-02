The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

With trial looming, R. Kelly’s attorney challenges Chicago charges

Kelly is already facing a potential life sentence in federal prison after a jury in Brooklyn convicted him of racketeering. His sentencing there is set for June 15. Though his attorney had hoped to delay Kelly’s sentencing until after his Chicago trial, the Brooklyn judge refused.

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
   
SHARE With trial looming, R. Kelly’s attorney challenges Chicago charges
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.

R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

R&B singer R. Kelly’s new defense attorney has turned her sights on the federal charges still pending against him in Chicago, arguing that prosecutors filed them about a decade too late.

Jennifer Bonjean, the attorney with Chicago roots who helped free actor Bill Cosby, filed a motion Monday seeking to dismiss several of the charges pending against Kelly. The singer is charged in Chicago’s federal court with child pornography and obstruction of justice.

His Aug. 1 trial is three months away.

Kelly is already facing a potential life sentence in federal prison after a jury in Brooklyn convicted him of racketeering. His sentencing there is set for June 15. Bonjean had hoped to delay Kelly’s Brooklyn sentencing until after his Chicago trial, but the Brooklyn judge refused.

For now, Kelly is locked up in a federal detention center in New York.

Bonjean’s new motion targets counts alleging that Kelly exploited a minor to create child pornography in 1998 and 1999, sought to obtain child pornography between 2001 and 2007, and committed other sex crimes between 1996 and 2001.

She argued that the statute of limitations expired on all of those counts around 2009, a decade before Kelly’s federal indictment in Chicago.

“In its recently discovered enthusiasm to prosecute Mr. Kelly, the government reaches back a quarter century to bring charges of sexual abuse and receiving child pornography that have been long time-barred,” Bonjean wrote.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber, who presides over the case, has previously denied a motion to dismiss an additional obstruction of justice charge also pending against Kelly.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Streeterville hotel over weekend
Another deadly weekend in Chicago: 9 people killed, 26 others wounded by gunfire
Man injured during argument on Orange Line platform — third CTA attack over the weekend
19-year-old man found fatally shot on curb in West Englewood
2 men shot in Loop alley near Theater District
Boy, 16, critically wounded in Albany Park drive-by
The Latest
A person was found shot to death May 1, 2022 on the Near North Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Streeterville hotel over weekend
Police responded to the shooting victim early Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dr. Nia Heard-Garris, a Chicago pediatrician and head of an American Academy of Pediatric group on minority health and equity. The Itasca-based organization is moving to eliminate “race-based” medical guidelines that have no basis in science.
Health
American Academy of Pediatrics moves to abandon race-based medical guidance
In recent years, other major doctors groups have made similar pledges, spurred by civil rights and social justice movements and by science.
By Lindsey Tanner | AP
 
Brother Rice’s Jack Lausch gets ready for the next pitch as he bats against Mount Carmel.
High School Baseball
MLB Draft might provide enticing option for multisport Brother Rice star Jack Lausch
Besides being the brightest star on a team with serious Class 4A state title aspirations, he also is one of Illinois’ top prospects for the MLB Draft.
By Mike Clark
 
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) controls the ball past Simeon’s Michael Ratliff (3).
High School Basketball
Pulling up their stocks: The biggest stock risers during the April evaluation period
A look at some of the biggest breakout players from the April evaluation period.
By Joe Henricksen
 
At least seven people were killed and 14 others wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago.
Crime
Another deadly weekend in Chicago: 9 people killed, 26 others wounded by gunfire
At least two of the fatal shootings occurred downtown, which has seen a spike in gun violence this year, according to data supplied by Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 