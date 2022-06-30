The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Former Brennemann Elementary School principal pleads guilty to fraud scheme at CPS

Sarah Jackson Abedelal is also cooperating with the feds in their investigation, a move that could land her a lower sentence. Her sentencing hearing is being postponed while her cooperation continues.

By  Jon Seidel
   
The Chicago Public Schools offices

Former Brennemann Elementary School Principal Sarah Jackson Abedelal pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The former principal of a North Side elementary school admitted Thursday her role in a pair of fraud schemes that prosecutors say cost the Chicago Public Schools hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Sarah Jackson Abedelal, the onetime principal of Brennemann Elementary School, is one of six people charged so far with scamming CPS through phony overtime claims and bogus orders for ink, paper and other printer supplies.

Charged along with Abedelal are former Brennemann Elementary School business manager William Jackson and former Assistant Principal Jennifer McBride. Charged in a separate case are Ashley Beard, who worked as a business clerk at Caldwell Math and Science Academy, and Debra Bannack and Anthony Rasmussen, who worked for a CPS vendor.

Abedelal pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud. She faces a likely prison sentence of around three to five years. However, Abedelal is also cooperating with the feds in their investigation, a move that could land her a lower sentence. Her sentencing hearing is being postponed while her cooperation continues.

Abedelal teared up Thursday as she told U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis about the scheme.

“I did …ask teachers to submit to me the fake overtime,” Abedelal said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Abedelal, McBride, Jackson and others had school employees claim overtime pay for hours they didn’t work and hand the extra money back to Abedelal and McBride. Abedelal told them it would be used to pay for legitimate school expenses.

Instead, the feds say Abedelal planned to put the money to her own, personal use.

Prosecutors even said that Abedelal and McBride arranged for CPS to fund a “fictitious summer school program” at Brennemann so McBride could receive overtime pay for hours she did not work.

The other scheme involved fake purchase orders and invoices for office and school supplies that really steered iPhones, iPads and thousands of dollars in gift cards Abedelal’s way, according to prosecutors.

