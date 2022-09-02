The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 2, 2022
5-year-old boy dies days after he and father were shot in Rogers Park near Howard L station

Devin McGregor’s grandfather says the boy’s mom “looked in her rear-view mirror, and that’s when she looked back, and she saw my grandson shot, trying to breathe.”

By  Kade Heather
   
Devin McGregor’s mother had just buckled him into a car seat about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street near the Howard L station when somebody drove up in a black sedan, and a person inside fired gunshots, according to the Chicago police and the boy’s family.

A 5-year-old boy has died four days after he was shot in a car after visiting his father in Rogers Park.

Devin McGregor’s mother had just buckled him into a car seat about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street near the Howard L station when somebody drove up in a black sedan, and a person inside fired gunshots, according to the Chicago police and the boy’s family.

Devin was shot in the head and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He died around 8:05 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The boy’s father, 25, was shot in the shoulder and hand, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been reported.

Devin’s grandfather, Tervalon Sargent, said his grandson had just started kindergarten at Willard Elementary School in Evanston. He said Devin was saying goodbye to his father before his mother was going to drive him home, then somebody pulled up in a car and started shooting.

“My daughter tried to pull out,” Sargent said outside Lurie Children’s Hospital. “She looked in her rear-view mirror, and that’s when she looked back, and she saw my grandson shot, trying to breathe. She took him out of the seat and put him in the seat with her and then drove him to the hospital.

“He didn’t do nothing to nobody,” Sargent said.

Contributing: Cindy Hernandez

