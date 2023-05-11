2 dead, 3 wounded in Englewood mass shooting

Two people were killed and three others wounded in a mass shooting in Englewood on Thursday, fire officials said.

Two men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in traumatic arrest after the shooting near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue. They were pronounced dead at the hospital, fire officials said.

One man and one woman were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the man was in critical condition, and the woman was listed as stable, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Another victim was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Chicago police.

BREAKING: Five individuals have been shot in the 600 block of W. 61st St. in the 7th Dist. Conditions unknown at this point. All were transported to an area hospital. PIO in route. Additional details to follow. Media staging is 61st and Union. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) May 11, 2023

Shortly after the shooting, red police tape blocked off about half the block as dozens of shell casings were left at the scene. Many of the casings were found on the lawn of a home on the corner of 61st and Union.

A woman who lives on the block said she heard “a lot” of shots, too many to count. She stayed in her home and only poked her head out after police arrived.

The woman, who declined to give her name for her safety, said she’s lived in the area since 1978. She said the neighborhood was “working class” back then, but she’s not sure what changed.

“It seems the new generation doesn’t care about the future,” she said. “They lost hope.”

Chicago police haven’t released further details about the shooting.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

