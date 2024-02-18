Man dead in Chatham fire

A man is dead after a fire in Chatham on Sunday night, Chicago police said.
A 70-year-old man was found unresponsive in a building in the 600 block of East 89th Place at about 6 p.m., police said. He was declared dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
