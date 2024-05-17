Man 'battered' during fight at Eataly restaurant downtown

A man was taken to a hospital after someone apparently punched him Friday morning inside Eataly restaurant on the Near North Side.
Fire department crews were sent to the restaurant, 43 E. Ohio St., about 9:30 a.m. but had to stay outside at first, according to Chicago fire department spokesperson Larry Langford.
“We stayed outside until the scene was safe,” Langford said.
They then found the victim, a man in his 30s, who
"Someone hit the man," said Langford, who added he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
“Someone hit the man,” said Langford, who added he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
Police had no information on the situation.
