 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Cubs’ rollercoaster season officially comes to an end

The Cubs finish 71-91 — their first losing season since 2014.

By Russell Dorsey
The Cubs end 2021 with their first losing season since 2014.
The Cubs end 2021 with their first losing season since 2014.
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS — The Cubs’ 2021 season has been unlike any other in the franchise’s history and the highs and lows have been a wild swing. But after the Cubs’ 3-2 win over the Cardinals in Sunday’s finale, the team’s tedious season has officially come to an end.

The Cubs finished 71-91, their first losing season since 2014.

When you consider what’s happened since the team reported for spring training in Mesa, Arizona, nearly eight months ago and the variety of events that have followed, it’s almost as if the Cubs have played two different seasons.

The first half of the season had an upward trajectory and the team looked to be primed to make a playoff push, tied for first place in the National League Central as late as June 24. But that was the beginning of the end in many regards as the team would go on an 11-game losing streak, signaling that the time for change had come.

“I would say every year is different no matter what,” starter Kyle Hendricks said. “You learn a lot about yourself, about the team. But this year, for sure [felt different]. There were some different circumstances specifically at the deadline you know ever thought you’d see that happen and just something you can’t prepare for

The organization’s seismic shift came on July 30 as the team traded its three biggest superstars and finally broke up its World Series core, sending Kris Bryant to the Giants, Javy Baez to the Mets and Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees.

The two months that followed were a dramatic difference from the previous seven years with new faces and for the first time since 2014, the team wasn’t playing for a spot in the postseason.

The Cubs season also closed the book on manager David Ross’ second year at the helm and his first 162-game season. It didn’t end in a postseason appearance like his first year did, but it offered the Cubs’ skipper plenty to reflect on.

“It’s been a nice learning process. Lots of ups and downs. A lot of emotions. A lot of growth on a lot of fronts,” Ross said. “Then there’s something to be proud of in the sense of getting to this point. All the transition and changes we’ve had. Definitely grew a lot.

“I get to continue to implement my kind of ways I want things done and [put] my stamp on this organization. But I don’t ever want to lose the winning ways, the culture, the ability to know what winning looks like and guys that have been able to compete on that stage and have success.”

The Cubs now head into an offseason with big expectations as president Jed Hoyer has a long list of things to accomplish to get his team back to the playoff-level expectations that the franchise has created over the last seven years.

The first step in the process will be revamping the team’s roster even more. The Cubs set a major-league record on Sunday as they used 69 players this season, breaking the record set by the 2019 Mariners.

Only seven players from the Cubs’ Opening Day roster were on the team’s active roster on Sunday, excluding Willson Contreras, David Bote and Austin Romine, who all finished the season on the injured list.

If there’s one thing fans can expect this offseason, it’s change. But as the Cubs attempt to turn the page from one of the most significant seasons in team history, Ross wants to keep the winning mentality the team’s developed in recent years and carry it into 2022.

“As much as there will be some change, you want to hold on to some of that tradition of winning and what’s been expected here,” Ross said. “I know the fans, the media, this organization still expects to play at a high level and compete for championships. Those guys that were here created [those] expectations and I don’t want that to go away while I’m here, that’s for sure.”

Next Up In Cubs

The Latest

Three takeaways from Bears’ 24-14 win over Lions, including Alex Ogletree’s future

Plus, a look at wide receivers Allen Robinson’s minor role in the offense and why the overall defensive performance was shakier than it looked.

By Jason Lieser

After a nice day by the Bears’ offense, Matt Nagy says he’s in complete charge. Translation: not really.

With coordinator Bill Lazor calling the plays, Justin Fields & Co. get a bounce-back victory.

By Rick Morrissey

White Sox won’t rush decision on Carlos Rodon’s playoff status

Manager Tony La Russa said he will not make a call on Rodon’s status until he has thrown a bullpen Tuesday.

By Jared Wyllys

Fire begin post-Wicky era with 3-1 loss to Toronto FC

Three days after Wicky was dismissed, the Fire continued playing out the string on their 2021 season and surrendered the last three goals of the game.

By Brian Sandalow

Man killed in Lawndale drive-by shooting: police

The man was standing in front of an apartment building about 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone from inside opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire

In Chicago, some DACA holders frustrated by renewal delays

Some immigration organizations have started seeking help from congressional leaders while others are coordinating petitions and phone banking to get answers about renewals for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

By Elvia Malagón