Cubs’ rollercoaster season officially comes to an end

ST. LOUIS — The Cubs’ 2021 season has been unlike any other in the franchise’s history and the highs and lows have been a wild swing. But after the Cubs’ 3-2 win over the Cardinals in Sunday’s finale, the team’s tedious season has officially come to an end.

The Cubs finished 71-91, their first losing season since 2014.

When you consider what’s happened since the team reported for spring training in Mesa, Arizona, nearly eight months ago and the variety of events that have followed, it’s almost as if the Cubs have played two different seasons.

The first half of the season had an upward trajectory and the team looked to be primed to make a playoff push, tied for first place in the National League Central as late as June 24. But that was the beginning of the end in many regards as the team would go on an 11-game losing streak, signaling that the time for change had come.

“I would say every year is different no matter what,” starter Kyle Hendricks said. “You learn a lot about yourself, about the team. But this year, for sure [felt different]. There were some different circumstances specifically at the deadline you know ever thought you’d see that happen and just something you can’t prepare for

The organization’s seismic shift came on July 30 as the team traded its three biggest superstars and finally broke up its World Series core, sending Kris Bryant to the Giants, Javy Baez to the Mets and Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees.

The two months that followed were a dramatic difference from the previous seven years with new faces and for the first time since 2014, the team wasn’t playing for a spot in the postseason.

The Cubs season also closed the book on manager David Ross’ second year at the helm and his first 162-game season. It didn’t end in a postseason appearance like his first year did, but it offered the Cubs’ skipper plenty to reflect on.

“It’s been a nice learning process. Lots of ups and downs. A lot of emotions. A lot of growth on a lot of fronts,” Ross said. “Then there’s something to be proud of in the sense of getting to this point. All the transition and changes we’ve had. Definitely grew a lot.

“I get to continue to implement my kind of ways I want things done and [put] my stamp on this organization. But I don’t ever want to lose the winning ways, the culture, the ability to know what winning looks like and guys that have been able to compete on that stage and have success.”

The Cubs now head into an offseason with big expectations as president Jed Hoyer has a long list of things to accomplish to get his team back to the playoff-level expectations that the franchise has created over the last seven years.

The first step in the process will be revamping the team’s roster even more. The Cubs set a major-league record on Sunday as they used 69 players this season, breaking the record set by the 2019 Mariners.

Only seven players from the Cubs’ Opening Day roster were on the team’s active roster on Sunday, excluding Willson Contreras, David Bote and Austin Romine, who all finished the season on the injured list.

If there’s one thing fans can expect this offseason, it’s change. But as the Cubs attempt to turn the page from one of the most significant seasons in team history, Ross wants to keep the winning mentality the team’s developed in recent years and carry it into 2022.

“As much as there will be some change, you want to hold on to some of that tradition of winning and what’s been expected here,” Ross said. “I know the fans, the media, this organization still expects to play at a high level and compete for championships. Those guys that were here created [those] expectations and I don’t want that to go away while I’m here, that’s for sure.”