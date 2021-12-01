 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Cubs make big splash signing Marcus Stroman

Stroman was 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA in 33 starts and a 50.8% strikeout rate.

By Russell Dorsey
Miami Marlins v New York Mets - Game One Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Cubs made their third signing of the offseason on Wednesday, signing right-hander Marcus Stroman. Stroman confirmed the signing via Twitter just a few hours before the MLBPA-MLB current collective bargaining agreement was set to expire.

Stroman is a big boost for the Cubs rotation and He thrived in his second season pitching with the Mets, going 10-13 with a sparkling 3.02 ERA in 33 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander has not only been one of the best defensive pitchers in baseball, but has a knack for inducing ground balls with an eye-popping 50.8% groundball rate.

President Jed Hoyer came into the offseason with pitching as the team’s top priority and grabbing one of the best arms on the market accomplishes that goal. Stroman now joins Kyle Hendricks, Wade Miley at the top of the rotation with Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson also in the mix.

Stroman is 61-60 with a 3.63 ERA over seven seasons with the Mets and Blue Jays, including an All-Star appearance and a Gold Glove Award in 2017.

Next Up In Cubs

The Latest

Chicago activist who declared ‘we are patriots’ charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

Larry Ligas is at least the 18th individual from Illinois charged in connection with the Capitol breach that interrupted the Electoral College vote count and led to the arrests of hundreds of people across the country.

By Jon Seidel

Ghislaine Maxwell defense attacks actor accuser’s account

The trial witness, who has said she’s using the pseudonym "Jane" to protect her 22-year acting career, had testified in graphic detail on Tuesday about the alleged encounters in the 1990s, portraying Maxwell as an active participant.

By Associated Press

Man shot to death in Woodlawn

The 32-year-old was inside a business in the 400 block of East 63rd Street when someone began chasing him and opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire

As lockout looms, White Sox still have work to do

Roster will be strong on Opening Day, general manager Hahn says

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Dylan Strome looks set for another opportunity with Blackhawks

Following consecutive scratches, it looks like Strome will get another chance Thursday on a line with Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach.

By Brian Sandalow

Abimbola Osundairo says Jussie Smollett asked to ‘fake beat him’

"I was confused. I looked puzzled. He [Smollett] explained to me that he wanted me to fake beat him up," said Abimbola Osundairo, who met the actor while he worked as an extra on "Empire" in 2017.

By Matthew Hendrickson