 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage
WATCH At the Virtual Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

Filed under:

MLB suspends Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera, manager David Ross after Brewers incident

Tepera was fined and received a three-game suspension, which he is appealing. Ross received a one-game suspension and will serve it Friday.

By Russell Dorsey
Cubs pitcher Ryan Tepera has appealed his three-game suspension.
Cubs pitcher Ryan Tepera has appealed his three-game suspension.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

MLB suspended Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera three games Thursday after he threw a pitch behind Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff on Tuesday. Tepera, who also was fined, will appeal the suspension.

Manager David Ross received a one-game suspension and will serve it Friday, when the Cubs host the Braves. Bench coach Andy Green will serve as interim manager.

Woodruff hit catcher Willson Contreras with a pitch in the fourth inning Tuesday, the fourth time Contreras has been hit by a Brewers pitcher this season, including once in the head April 6. Contreras also was hit Monday. He exacted revenge by hitting a go-ahead, two-run homer in the 3-2 victory Tuesday.

Contreras has said he understands that teams aren’t trying to hit him, but things boiled over after he was hit so often. MLB concluded that Tepera’s pitch behind -Woodruff was intentional, leading to the suspension.

“Obviously, you don’t want tempers to flare,” Ross said Wednesday. “Everybody’s out here doing their best, and like Willson said, I don’t think anything’s been intentional on either side. I think that things do happen, but the frustration does build after a while and at some point you’re going to have enough. He had enough and was able to exert the frustration in the right way last night, which really helped us.”

Next Up In Cubs

The Latest

‘An especially important step?’ Or “a dark day for Illinois?’ Lawmakers’ repeal of parental notification of abortion law rekindles divide

Legislators in the state House voted to repeal the notification law, sending the measure to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. Pritzker is expected to sign the measure into law, but his office did not respond to a request for comment after the Legislature passed the repeal.

By Rachel Hinton

Will ‘critical race theory’ hurt Terry McAuliffe?

If McAuliffe loses, analysis will doubtless stress the Democrats’ failure to pass their Build Back Better program. A more fruitful focus would be the Democrats’ messaging on cultural matters.

By Mona Charen

Ex-Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville’s Panthers status unknown after Gary Bettman meeting

Quenneville met Thursday with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, but there hasn’t been a decision yet.

By Ben Pope

Superb ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ proves a most timely discourse

A highly entertaining, deeply informative and ultimately hopeful examination of the document that impacts every single one of us, every single day of our lives.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

CPS teacher who died of COVID-19 gets honorary street outside school: ‘Her students were her kids’

CPS elementary school teacher Olga Quiroga, who died a year ago from COVID-19, was remembered Thursday at a ceremony unveiling new street signs honoring her outside Funston Elementary School.

By Jason Beeferman

The Bears’ offensive failure has many fathers — including Justin Fields

It’s possible to believe two things at the same time: that the Bears must be patient with Fields — and that quarterback needs to start rewarding the team for it, starting Sunday against the 49ers.

By Patrick Finley