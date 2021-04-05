Cubs send James Norwood to Padres for RHP Dauris Valdez

The Cubs sent RHP James Norwood to the Padres Monday in exchange for RHP Dauris Valdez.

Valdez, 25, is 8-9 with a 3.97 ERA (88 ER/199.1 IP) and 14 saves in 122 career minor league appearances (12 starts) in the San Diego organization. In 2019, Valdez reached Double-A Amarillo, going 2-0 with one save and a 4.23 ERA (26 ER/55.1 IP) in 43 games. The right-hander set career highs in appearances (48) and saves (13) for High-A Lake Elsinore in 2018, compiling a 1-4 record with a 4.39 ERA (26 ER/53.1 IP) and 76 strikeouts.

He was a non-roster spring training invitee in 2020 and 2021.

Norwood, 27, is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA (11 ER/22.0 IP) in 23 career relief appearances spanning the 2018-20 seasons for Chicago. He was selected by the Cubs in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He had been designated for assignment on March 31 to make room for veteran catcher Tony Wolters.