Four-run fifth inning lifts Cubs to 6-3 victory against Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — It took the Cubs awhile to get their offense going in their 6-3 victory Tuesday against the Phillies. Once they did, however, their four-run fifth inning carried them in the series opener.

The Cubs were hitless going into the fifth, with Phillies starter Kyle Gibson holding them in check until that point. But after Willson Contreras notched the Cubs’ first hit, their first run would come soon after.

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom put the Cubs on the board by launching a long two-run home run deep into the night to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

The 447-foot moonshot not only gave the Cubs the lead, but it also put Wisdom in the history books. He tied the Cubs’ franchise rookie record of 26 homers set by Kris Bryant in 2015 and snapped a season-high 13-game homerless streak.

‘‘I think the record is just a testament to taking it day-to-day,’’ Wisdom said.

But Wisdom wouldn’t be the Cubs’ only rookie with a big swing in the fifth. The next batter, Alfonso Rivas, also got in on the action. Rivas got a 1-1 fastball from Gibson and lined a rocket into the right-field seats for his first major-league homer. It was the eighth time this season the Cubs had hit back-to-back homers.

‘‘[Rivas] has done a nice job of making his mark,’’ manager David Ross said. ‘‘Last spring training [he] impressed us, and just like the way he has this calmness about the way he plays.’’

The Cubs capped their big inning with an RBI double by Rafael Ortega to make it 4-1.

Things got tight in the sixth, however, with the Phillies scoring twice to pull to 4-3. But the Cubs got those two runs back in the seventh. After a double by pinch hitter Nick Martini put a runner in scoring position, Frank Schwindel hit an RBI double to make it 5-3. Ian Happ followed with an RBI double of his own to make it 6-3.

‘‘A lot of our guys just seeing somebody for the first time, it’s tough,” Ross said. “Our guys have done that. I mean, if you look at kind of our track record of this second group, we’ve done a nice job as the game goes on and continue to have good at-bats.’’

If you went by the first batter of the game, you would have thought it was going to be a long night for Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson. His outing got off to a rough start when he allowed a leadoff homer to Odubel Herrera, followed by a single to Jean Segura.

After that, however, Sampson settled down and threw the ball well. He stayed out of trouble for the rest of his five-plus innings and was able to use his sinker effectively, inducing eight grounders in the game.

‘‘The thing that stands out to me is just the way he pitches and throws strikes,’’ Ross said of Sampson. ‘‘The two-seamer, he got tons of ground balls. He’s never in a ton of trouble. You feel like he’s a ground ball away. Guys just don’t see that sinker and can’t stay on it really well.’’

Sampson allowed two runs and four hits, struck out three and walked two. He has thrown the ball well when given the opportunity, with a 2.53 ERA in seven appearances. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all three of his starts.